New Mexico ski resorts staying positive despite lack of natural snow

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is no doubt it has been a dry winter. Despite no snowfall around the state, ski areas are open but you wouldn’t know it by looking out at the Santa Fe Mountains.

“Every ski area in New Mexico is skiing on 100 percent man-made snow right now,” said Ben Abruzzo, Ski Area Manager. He says while the season has gotten off to a slow start, they are making the best of it.

“Last couple years we definitely had a bit more snow than we do now but you know it’s still early in the season and we’re still hoping for a bunch more snow,” Abruzzo said.

The National Weather Service released a map showing this winter’s snowpack is the worst since at least 2000.

NM snowpack status on Jan.2, 2018 is abysmal. Worst start to a winter season since at least 2000. Similar trend as 05-06' #nmwx #nmdrought #nmfire pic.twitter.com/LPrDmJ1e2U — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) January 2, 2018

Skiiers and snowboarders at Ski Santa Fe have access to 25 percent of the runs right now.

“I’ve seen it before, it is what it is and you take what you can get,” said Giles Evans.

Skiers say they are just happy to hit the slopes at all. Even if the scenery isn’t typical for this time of year.

“To have this to come up to on the weekends is awesome and I really appreciate how hard they worked to make it happen,” said Stevie Smalls. “It’s kind of heartbreaking actually to look up to the left when you’re riding the lift and see brown not white.”

Abruzzo says snow-making has kept them busy and Ski Santa Fe is not alone in this battle.

“Sandia Peak, we’re open on Beginner Hill only,” Abruzzo said.

Up north, Angel Fire Resort says it was prepared for a year like this, and invested in plenty of snowmaking equipment.

“I can’t really cheer here for the variety factor but I can tell you what is open is actually very skiable,” Evans said.

Ski areas around the state are offering discounts. Many say a positive in this situation is the man-made snow is great for beginners.

