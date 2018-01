ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM led at the half in San Jose on Saturday 49-42, but SJSU would take control in the 2nd half. The Lobos dropped their first game in conference and just their 2nd game of the season on Saturday 95-86.

UNM is now 15-2 overall and 3-1 in MWC play. They will remain on the road as they will play at Wyoming on Wednesday that game will tip off at 6:30 pm and will be shown on the Mountain West Network.