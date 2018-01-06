Lobo Men snap 2 game losing streak with 80-47 win over San Jose State on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s basketball bounced back from a very tough road trip with a big win over San Jose State at home on Saturday, 80-47. UNM had 5 scorers finish in the double figures with Makuach Maluach leading the way in the point department with 15.

UNM came out in this game with a lot of intensity on every end of the court. They finished tied with the Spartans at 34 rebounds apiece, but that is a tall task when SJSU is much bigger than UNM. The Lobos also forced a lot of turnovers, as San Jose finished with 20 TO’s and the Lobos got 28 points on those turnovers.

UNM betters to 2-2 in conference play and 7-10 overall. They team will remain at home as they gear up to play Wyoming on Wednesday that game will tip off at 7pm.