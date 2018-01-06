Civic plaza event celebrates creation of “Cruising Task Force”

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration on Civic Plaza brought together city leaders and car enthusiasts as part of a new partnership.

“We wanted to make sure that as we celebrate our core identity as a city, part of that is reflected in car culture,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Mayor Keller signed a bill today creating a “Cruising Task Force” made up of members of the car community and business leaders as well as city and law enforcement representatives.

The goal is to promote appreciation of low-riders and classic cars in a responsible way, as well as to help the general public understanding of how cruising became an important part of Albuquerque’s history.

“Cruising to me is part of going back into history and thinking about what went on in that era of that car driving down the road,” says Frank Chaves, President of Duke’s Car Club.

City Councilors Klarissa Pena and Isaac Benton sponsored that bill.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s