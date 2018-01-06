Civic plaza event celebrates creation of “Cruising Task Force”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration on Civic Plaza brought together city leaders and car enthusiasts as part of a new partnership.

“We wanted to make sure that as we celebrate our core identity as a city, part of that is reflected in car culture,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Mayor Keller signed a bill today creating a “Cruising Task Force” made up of members of the car community and business leaders as well as city and law enforcement representatives.

The goal is to promote appreciation of low-riders and classic cars in a responsible way, as well as to help the general public understanding of how cruising became an important part of Albuquerque’s history.

“Cruising to me is part of going back into history and thinking about what went on in that era of that car driving down the road,” says Frank Chaves, President of Duke’s Car Club.

City Councilors Klarissa Pena and Isaac Benton sponsored that bill.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps