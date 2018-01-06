City of Rio Rancho tells public not to applaud speed van incident

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is firing back at the community after one of its speed vans caught fire.

Early this week, News 13 told you about the van that went up in flames near an elementary school.

While the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Rio Rancho’s mayor, fire department and police department are telling residents not to applaud the incident.

The vans are controversial and some people told News 13 they were not too upset to hear what happened. Some even took to social media to say the same, while others supported the vans.

In a statement, the City said purposely setting fire to property is illegal and dangerous and that encouraging and condoning this type of criminal behavior is inappropriate.

