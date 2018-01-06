City of Rio Rancho tells public not to applaud speed van incident

By Published:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is firing back at the community after one of its speed vans caught fire.

Early this week, News 13 told you about the van that went up in flames near an elementary school.

While the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Rio Rancho’s mayor, fire department and police department are telling residents not to applaud the incident.

The vans are controversial and some people told News 13 they were not too upset to hear what happened. Some even took to social media to say the same, while others supported the vans.

In a statement, the City said purposely setting fire to property is illegal and dangerous and that encouraging and condoning this type of criminal behavior is inappropriate.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s