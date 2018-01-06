Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of a storm system that will bring rain and mountain snow to portions of the region tonight.

Winter Weather Alerts

A storm system will move through the Four Corners later this evening and it will bring the shot at snow to the Northern Mountains with spot showers possible across central New Mexico tonight into early Sunday morning. The heaviest snow will be in the San Juans of southern Colorado. That is where 4-8″ of snow is likely to fall tonight into tomorrow. The west facing slopes of New Mexico’s Northern Mountains could pick up 1-5″ above 7,500 feet.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have a shot at a shower early Sunday morning as the storm passes. The shower activity will dissipate by midday tomorrow. In the storm system’s wake, clouds, wind and cooler temperatures will continue for the tomorrow afternoon.

An area of high pressure will then usher in drier weather and warmer temps to begin the week. Another storm system will bring a better shot at rain and mountain snow to a larger portion of New Mexico Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring Albuquerque’s best shot at ending the current dry stretch along with heavier mountain snow across New Mexico. Stay tuned for more details on this storm system for the middle of the week!

