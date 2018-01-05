Workshops gear up to help Veterans claim property tax benefits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Assessor reminds veterans of tax exemptions, ensuring that those who served get the benefits they have earned.

Bernalillo County Assessor Tanya R. Giddings would like to remind all veterans of the veteran tax exemptions that may help reduce their property taxes.

Any Bernalillo County veteran who served a minimum of 90 consecutive active duty days (other than for training) who was honorably discharged and is a legal resident of New Mexico, qualifies for a $4,000 reduction in the taxable value of their real property for Bernalillo County taxation purposes. This benefit is also available to non-remarried surviving spouses of veterans who would have otherwise qualified for this benefit.

There is also a 100 percent disabled veteran property tax exemption available to any veteran who has been rated at 100 percent service-connected disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and who is a legal resident of New Mexico. This exemption grants a 100 percent property tax waiver on their primary residence.

Both of these benefits require presentation of the tax waiver certificate issued by the New Mexico Veteran Services Department (NMDVS). If residents feel they are eligible for either of these benefits, they can contact the NMDVS directly at 1-866-433-8387, or come to Veterans’ Services Partnership Day, held on every third Tuesday of the month at the Assessor’s Office.

“As County Assessor, it is important that we honor our brave men and women who protect and serve our country and ensure that their service and sacrifice are not forgotten. That is why I am grateful to be partnering with the Veteran Services Department starting this December,” said Assessor Tanya R. Giddings.

Veterans are encouraged to apply before April 30, 2018 in order to receive the exemption for the tax year 2018.

Please visit the assessor’s website for additional information. Applications are available at https://www.bernco.gov/assessor-office, or visit the NMDVS Network of Care website at www.newmexico.networkofcare.org.