UN Security Council to meet Friday about Iran, at US request

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting about Iran as the U.S. seeks to show support for anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. asked for the session, set for Friday afternoon. Members are divided in their views and could call a vote on whether to address the topic.

The council has now added a closed-door discussion before the meeting.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has praised the demonstrators, saying “the U.N. must speak out” on their behalf. But Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said the meeting was an American attempt to violate Iran’s sovereignty.

At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested in anti-government protests and unrest that began last week. Iran also has seen three days of big pro-government demonstrations.