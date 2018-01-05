Thousands of dollars to go to APS teachers for innovative projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Many teachers throughout Albuquerque Public Schools will have the chance to innovate while they educate, all thanks to the district awarding thousands of dollars to teachers at area schools.

Nearly $100,000 is going towards creative and innovative projects in fine arts, literacy and STEM. APS officials say it’s giving students and schools the chance to explore these fields for years to come.

This semester, 39 projects will be funded through the 2017 APS Education Foundation Horizon Awards.

The grant money is going to dozens of teachers throughout the district so that they can start these unique projects that they say will take student learning to the next level.

Examples of projects include creating a bilingual newspaper at Coronado Elementary, a website coding program for North Star Elementary students and a STEM project at Cleveland Middle School where students will use PVC pipes to learn about engineering.

APS officials say the projects were chosen based on certain criteria like innovation, how many students it will affect, and sustainability.

“Sustainability is key in our decision-making process. We don’t want to just fund something for just one semester or even one year. We really would like to see this grow, even if its maybe only available to one grade level, maybe grow into other grade levels as the years go on,” Shannon Barnhill, Executive Director of APS Education Foundation said.

APS officials say the grant is for all schools, not just the underserved. However, they say this will give those schools an opportunity they otherwise may not have.

To see the projects, click here.

