Sanctions ordered for attorney in lawsuit over bail rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered an Albuquerque lawyer to pay costs and attorney fees to the New Mexico Supreme Court and other defendants in a lawsuit that unsuccessfully sought to block new state rules governing pretrial release of criminal defendants.

Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Junell’s order Thursday says A. Blair Dunn should pay sanctions because the lawsuit that he and other attorneys filed on behalf of the Bail Bond Association of New Mexico and others contained groundless and frivolous claims.

Junell says the sanctions are needed to deter attorneys “from repeating this sort of conduct.”

Dunn says the lawsuit did have a legal basis, that it’s not clear why Junell singled him out for sanctions and that the sanctions order will be part of an appeal that’s already underway.