Repeat drunk driver sentenced for violating probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Notorious drunk driver Scott Owens will be spending time behind bars again.
A judge sentenced Owens to more than five months in jail for violating his probation for a drunk driving case.
In 2016, Owens pleaded guilty to his third DWI charge, where he was sentenced to a year.
In October, Owens was charged with DWI in Durango, which violated probation since he was not allowed to consume alcohol.
Owens was acquitted of vehicular homicide in a 2011 crash that left four teenagers dead. Prosecutors say Owens was drunk but the jury did not feel they met their burden proving he was at fault for the crash.
