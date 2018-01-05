Police: Teen facing 44 felony charges ‘a menace to society’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have had enough of Mylin Bill.

“He’s a menace to society,” said Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik.

Police say new surveillance video shows the 16-year-old breaking into cars in the Heights last October with his friends, swarming a neighborhood in what police call “mobbing.”

The boy has a record a mile long.

“Quite a record. He’s only 16 years old, he’s managed to rack up 44 felony cases against him,” said Drobik.

Bill, who posts pictures of himself online holding guns, is accused of shooting and wounding another 16-year-old outside a downtown Albuquerque movie theater last month.

He was later arrested following a SWAT standoff. His mom then asked a judge to release him, but he didn’t get out of jail and now the charges are piling up.

“This kid’s been on our radar,” said Drobik.

Police say the surveillance video of Bill and his buddies helped add some of those 37 new charges to his record.

Video shows two teens running up to cars on a cul-de-sac in the Heights. One of the teens then hopped into a pickup truck while another tried getting into a white sedan.

That’s when a homeowner ran out of his home, after the teens. Then there’s a flash when police say Bill fired a shot at the man as the group made their getaway.

“Obviously extremely frustrating and concerning when individuals are breaking into a car, you confront those individuals and they shoot at you,” said Drobik.

Police say Mylin admitted to being involved in at least 12 “mobbing” incidents from September to November. At least six innocent people were shot at during those crime sprees.

In one case, a bullet went through a man’s trunk, through a baby seat and into the driver’s seat, leaving a welt on his back.

Police know the next victim might not be so lucky.

“These youngsters, they’re turning from non-violent crimes, to immediately into a violent crime and people are getting killed,” said Drobik.

According to police, when Mylin was questioned he named his friends. Some of them have been arrested since then.

One of the guns used in the shootings was stolen from a car.

Bill was supposed to have another hearing Friday to see if he should be released, but that was canceled.

