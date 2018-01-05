Police responding to barricaded suspect in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are responding to a barricaded suspect in southeast Albuquerque.

Police were called in reference to a person entering the home and committing a battery to the homeowner.

The homeowner left the house and called the police.

When police arrived, the suspect was still in the house and is currently refusing to come out.

It is unclear if the violator has any weapons.

This is a developing story.

