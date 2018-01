ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque.

APD is on scene at the Jefferson Crossing Apartments at 4401 Montgomery NE.

One person has been shot and another is in custody.

