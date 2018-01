ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police need your help identifying a couple of credit card thieves.

The victim says his mailbox was broken into at his apartment complex near Unser and Ladera when he was out of the country.

The thief made off with his Zales Credit Card. Surveillance video shows two men using the card at the Zales at Coronado Center racking up two charges in one day totaling more than $1,800.

If you recognize the men on the surveillance video, call Albuquerque Police.

