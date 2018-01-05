Pet of the Week is a three-way tie shared by adorable rescue puppies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Triple the adorableness factor – with not one, but three rescued terrier puppies in the studio – forced staff productivity to grind to a halt on Friday morning.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch ended the year with three final transports in support of Molly’s Mercy Missions. These transports brought in pups from southern New Mexico and Cuidad Juarez, Mexico. These life-saving missions helped to save the lives of 50 animals that were losing hope of finding a “furever” after home. The frenzy-inducing preciousness of the terrier puppies featured in studio are from a litter which owe their lives to these missions.

If you would like to adopt one of the puppies, or any other rescued animal from Watermelon Mountain Ranch, visit their website.