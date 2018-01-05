New Mexico AG finds no violations in fetal tissue case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s top prosecutors say no state laws were broken by the transfer of fetal tissue between an Albuquerque abortion clinic and researchers at the University of New Mexico.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office outlined it findings Thursday in a letter to members of a special U.S. congressional committee created to investigate Planned Parenthood and the world of fetal tissue research.

The committee forwarded allegations to Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office in 2016. The committee accused tissue procurement firms and research entities like the university of possibly violating federal and state laws.

Balderas’ office conducted civil and criminal reviews but found no evidence to indicate any state violations.

U.S. Justice Department officials in December confirmed the FBI was considering criminal inquiries related to the long-running controversy surrounding the use of fetus tissue in medical research.