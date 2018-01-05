MWC Hands Troy Simons a One-Game Suspension prior to Saturdays game with San Jose State

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Junior Guard Troy Simons was issued a one-game suspension on Friday by the Mountain West Conference. This is after Simons was ejected from the Lobos game with Boise state on Wednesday night. Simons earned two technical fouls in that game, and after that ejection that marks two for the season. (The other occurred in the New Mexico State game)

“The one with the officials I have no patience for and no time for. You know, we are not out here to disrespect officials in any way, that’s where my issue is with Troy’s suspension or even the technical in last game. The ones that happen in the heat of the moment, you know I like a little bit of that. I like competition, I like fire”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

So Simons is out for San Jose State on Saturday, but the Lobos could also be down Sam Logwood. The senior did not practice on Friday, but was seen wearing a sling. Coach Weir said that Sam had hurt his shoulder in practice on Thursday, and doesn’t know how serious it is, but thinks it is day to day and that he might play on Saturday.

The Lobos will take on a San Jose State team on Saturday that is winless in conference play. The Lobos themselves are riding a 2 game losing streak, so UNM cannot take this team lightly. “I don’t think it is a defeated team. I think it is a team that is playing hard, very committed, is not indicative of their record. Their size poses significant problems for us”, said Coach Weir.

Anthony Mathis has been a spark for this Lobo team in their 2 game losing streak. He said that his team has just not come out with the right energy, but he does believe that his team can rise to the occasion. “I feel like if we play with a lot of energy, tough defense, get in their face and make them uncomfortable, and then our offense is going to feed off of our defense. We really need a big win tomorrow, like we are in desperate need of a big win”, said Anthony Mathis.

UNM and San Jose State will be in action on Saturday at 7pm.