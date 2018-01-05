Missing Roswell woman’s car found, search continues

By Published:
LEOTTA TALBERT
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an 80-year-old woman missing since early December says her car has been found but the search for her continues.

Leotta Talbert of Roswell was last seen on December 2nd walking out of the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell without being discharged.

A Silver Alert was issued, but there have been no sightings until Thursday when Game and Fish officers found her car in Hagerman near the Pecos River.

The family says crews are out searching the area today.

