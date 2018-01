ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Teams have punched their ticket to the Metro Championships. Semifinal games went on Friday night at Cibola High School and Eldorado High School. On the boys side it will be the 4 seed Eldorado Eagles playing the 6 seed Volcano Vista Hawks at 4pm at Eldorado High School. On the girls side it will be top seeded Cibola and 2 seed West Mesa at Eldorado High School.

