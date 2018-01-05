A storm will approach New Mexico on Saturday increasing clouds but temperatures will remain warm in the high 50s. Snow will break out over the northern mountains Saturday night into Sunday. Two to six inches of snow will be possible at the resorts by Sunday afternoon. We will be in between storm systems on Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm rolls in Wednesday.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
