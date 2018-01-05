Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures ranging from the single digits to 30s across New Mexico. Once the warm-up kicks in, temperatures will climb to the 40s, 50s and 60s – the majority of us well above average for this time of year. A mostly sunny sky will stretch over the area with no significant rain or snow expected.

SATURDAY: Increasing cloud cover can be expected through the day as our next big weather-maker inches closer to the Four Corners. Rain and snow showers will gradually fill in late Saturday into Sunday morning with light accumulations expected (few inches for the higher elevations of northern & western NM + southern Colorado). Those within central NM, including Albuquerque, may get lucky enough to see an isolated shower or two overnight… but impact will be low (no accumulation expected). Afternoon highs will peak ahead of the storm with most of us climbing well into the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY: The mentioned storm will continue to bring morning rain and snow chances for areas near the northern stateline, however, most of us will miss out on the “good stuff”. Majority of NM can expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy to windy conditions as the storm + cold front quickly scrapes the state.