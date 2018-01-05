January 5th Morning Rush: Hearing for foster mother charged in baby’s death delayed

1. Attorneys for the foster mom charged in the death of a child are getting ready for a court hearing set for next Tuesday. This comes after community members came to her defense in court Thursday telling the judge Stephanie Crownover is a god loving and very caring woman adding that she’s wonderful with children. Crownover is charged for the death of an 11-month-old girl in her care while her regular foster parents were on vacation. OMI says the girl may have died from pneumonia which could have been made worse by the dirty conditions inside the Belen home.

2. A professor’s snarky email could land the University of New Mexico with a lawsuit. Cynthia Herald sued the school in 2011, claiming she was fired after reporting a fellow student raped her. UNM was acquitted in district court, but in an appeal, the New Mexico Supreme Court sided with Herald and she was awarded a settlement in November. That’s when the anesthesiology chair emailed the whole department saying no one would get end-of-year bonuses because they had to pay a settlement to “problem resident, Cyndi Herald.” Herald’s attorney says that email was a breach of the confidential settlement.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures ranging from the single digits to 30s across New Mexico.

4. The search is on for a dog stolen along with her owner’s truck. The Andersons say their truck was stolen at a store at Juan Tabo and Menaul Thursday morning and Darcy, their 6-year-old Shih Tzu was inside. As police chased the truck, the suspect let the dog out at San Mateo and Menaul. Police say Pablo Chavira-Leon was arrested. The dog is still missing.

5. Meow Wolf is expanding to Denver. The exhibit will feature a cafe and bar and will be three times the size of the original exhibit in Santa Fe. Plus it will feature a brand new story line. However, you’ll have to wait until 2020 to see it for yourself. The art collective says they owe their expansion to the immediate success of Santa Fe’s exhibit.

