How to be a Savvy Caregiver

Families facing Alzheimer’s disease will have an access to a FREE, seven-week education course in Pueblo of Jemez, offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter.

The “Savvy Caregiver Program,” course will be held each Thursday from Jan. 11 through Feb. 22, 2018. Each class lasts two hours from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The program is held once per week at the Community Resource Center (CRC), located next to Jemez Senior Center, 129A Canal St., Jemez Pueblo, NM 87024.

This evidence-based training aims to teach caregivers practical techniques for interacting with loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, and for understanding and managing their behavior. It also imparts tools for long-term planning and for reducing stresses common to Alzheimer’s caregivers. The course explains the signs, impacts and pathology of Alzheimer’s disease.

To register or for further information, please contact Joseph Fragua Jr. at (575)834-9168 or via email at: joseph.fragua@jemezpueblo.us.