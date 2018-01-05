Hot springs and hot deals encourage Jemez Springs tourism

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. – More than a dozen businesses in Jemez Springs are offering steep discounts and incentives to encourage visitation in January, with a “Spring Up to Jemez Springs” punch card.

Spring Up to Jemez Springs punch cards include discounts at art galleries, retreat centers, shops, restaurants and overnight stays at lodging facilities.

The punch cards are available now at no charge to visitors at the following locations until they run out: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, El Zocalo in Bernalillo, both the Loma Colorado and Esther Bone Public Libraries in Rio Rancho, and numerous businesses in Jemez Springs.

Though the punch cards erroneously indicate a date of 2017, they are valid in 2018 during the month of January only.

Jemez Springs is located less than an hour north of Albuquerque. Village attractions include commercial bathhouses with hot springs soaks/services, Jemez Historic Site, galleries, shops and restaurants. Area attractions include Soda Dam, Gilman Tunnels, a local winery, Valles Caldera National Preserve, stream fishing, picnicking, hiking and other outdoor activities.

For more information, click here.