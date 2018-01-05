Friends of the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park to host ‘Nature in Winter’ Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Friends of the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park are gearing up to host the fun and educational Nature in Winter Festival this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Friends of the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park present Nature in Winter at the center (2901 Candelaria, NW) in Albuquerque. As outlined below, the event, formerly titled the Winter Bird and Bat Festival, will offer a speaker program, a guided bird and plant nature walk, live birds with Wildlife Rescue, bird identification with the Audubon Society, arts and crafts for kids, a display on white-nose syndrome in bats and a Bosque Bits discovery table. The event is free; parking for non-members of the Friends is $3 per vehicle.

Talks in the Education Building, Walks in the Park:

8:30 a.m.: Guided bird walk

10 a.m. slideshow/talk: “Hawk Talk” by Gail Garber of Hawks Aloft

1 p.m.: slideshow/talk: “The Nuts and Bolts of Being a Bat” by UNM biologist Dr. Bill Gannon

2 p.m.: Guided bird and plant nature walk

All Day in the Visitor Center:

Live birds with Wildlife Rescue

Bird ID with the Audubon Society

White-nose syndrome in bats with Justin Stevenson and Holly Smith

Arts and crafts for kids

Bosque Bits discovery table.

For more information on this event or the Nature Center State Park, visit their website.