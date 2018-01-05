Fetal tissue research at UNM Health Sciences Center put on hold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The controversial fetal tissue research program at UNM Health Sciences Center has been put on hold while an investigation is conducted.

There have been ongoing allegations that the tissue from abortions has been misused. Now, the department confirms it’s conducting its own investigation.

A spokesperson for the UNM Health Sciences Center says they’re looking into how one researcher handled and processed that fetal tissue that came from a local abortion clinic.

There have long been allegations that Southwestern Women’s Options and UNM violated the law over the transfer of fetal tissue for research.

The law prohibits the tissue from being bought or sold, and there are other specific rules for how it can be used.

Thursday, the Attorney Generals’ office announced it found no violations of state law in its investigation. KRQE News 13 has learned that UNM health sciences are conducting its own review and that one professor’s research has been put on hold.

A spokesperson says she can’t comment any further but said they “believe research must be conducted according to the highest ethical and legal standards.”

Among those challenging the way UNM Health Sciences is using the tissue is Jessica Duran, a woman who had an abortion and claims Southwest Women’s Options wasn’t forthcoming about what would happen to her fetus.

Her attorney says he just learned about the internal review at UNM Health Sciences.

“This lady was suspended and barred from her lab in October according to reports and we’re just finding out about it now through some sort of internal leak?,” Attorney Michael Seibel said.

He also said his client was never contacted by investigators at the Attorney General’s office, so they question their investigation.

The investigation has been forwarded to the FBI for review.

UNM says at this point no other fetal tissue research is happening at the Health Sciences Center now that this professors research has been put on hold.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps