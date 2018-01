ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog stolen then dumped on a busy street is back home Friday night.

The pet was in a truck that was stolen Thursday from a store parking lot at Juan Tabo and Menaul. Darcy, the 6-year-old dog was inside.

Police say the car thief dropped her off near San Mateo and Menaul. Her owners begged for help getting her home.

Friday evening, a woman saw Darcy near Queen of Heaven Church and called her owners.

Darcy was then reunited with her family.

