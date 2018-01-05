East Coast residents prepare for brutally cold temperatures after massive winter storm

BOSTON, MA (KRQE) – People all along the East Coast are waking up to frigid temperatures and still digging themselves out of a massive winter storm. Officials are also warning residents to gear up for the bitter cold that’s ahead.

Brutal temperatures are expected to hang around through the weekend with as low as 15 below zero in areas.

“The morning is really frigid. I got to make sure [the kids] wear extra clothes under their clothes, their hats and scarves and definitely the gloves,” said one woman in Baltimore.

Another man said, “when you walk out the door after you plow once and there’s four more inches there in an hour.”

Some places saw as much as 18 inches of snow. There are 19 deaths confirmed by the huge storm. Some in crashes, others from exposure to the cold. People in the area are also being asked to check in on their neighbors.

A food delivery driver found an Ohio man dead from the cold on his porch.

In coastal Massachusetts, a historic storm surge of more than 13 feet left cars submerged, streets and homes flooded.

“This weekend is going to be dangerously cold,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. “Make sure that you dress for the weather dress in layers. Frostbite is a risk in this cold weather.”

Officials are asking people to stay off the roads as emergency crews battle brutal conditions to respond to calls.

Flights are set to resume Friday morning after nearly 5,000 cancellations across the country Thursday. More than two-thirds of canceled flights were in and out of New York and Boston.

More than 100,000 customers have also lost power. Some of it has been restored as record-breaking cold temperatuers are still the forecast.

Residents on the East Coast are also bracing for another round of snow early next week as a system develops in the Pacific Northwest.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps