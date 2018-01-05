Dozens of cotton bales go up in flames; sheriff believes it was arson

HAGERMAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of cotton bales were torched and the family says this wasn’t the only incident to happen on their land in the last few weeks.

It was around 9 p.m. on Wednesday when Ronald Norris received a call no one ever wants to get.

“I was ready for bed and one of my neighbors called me and asked me if I knew I had a fire over here, so I came over here and the fire was already going,” Norris said.

He ran outside his home to find his livelihood up in flames.

“Nobody thinks this is a funny incident and whoever did it, they need to realize it’s worse then what they think,” he said.

The Norris family has owned the land in Hagerman, just south of Roswell, since 1934, and Norris says that crime out in the country is worse than ever.

“We used to…leave our equipment in the field and never worry about it. Things have changed in 30 years. We used to not have any crime or theft on the farms. (Now) it happens pretty often,” he said.

Forty-two bales of cotton caught fire that night leaving a huge burden on the family.

“Each one is probably worth between $900 and $1,000 so it ended up being somewhere between probably $40,000 to $50,000 lost.”

Norris says this isn’t the first act of vandalism he has seen in the past few weeks.

“We had seven of the round bales that were just slashed, and then later we had a forklift, I don’t know if they were trying to steal it or what, but it ended up way away from the barn.”

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office does believe it was arson. They are asking the public to either call them or Crime Stoppers with any information.

The Norris family is also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

