City of Las Cruces to hold Bowl Game Celebration

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Just weeks after their historic bowl win, New Mexico State Aggie fans will be able to celebrate again.

The Aggies defeated Utah State 26-20 in overtime of the Arizona Bowl.

The City of Las Cruces announced it will be hosting a Bowl Game Celebration on Jan. 20 at the Plaza de Las Cruces.

It will include the team and marching band.

Unfortunately, the celebration will not include a parade. City officials say it would conflict with construction and events in the area.

