Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

A sunny and mild afternoon is ahead for New Mexico before a storm system brings changes for the weekend.

Today will feature some clouds, but mostly sunny skies for a good portion of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach a few degrees above seasonal averages this afternoon.

A storm system will usher in more clouds for Saturday. This storm system will track to New Mexico’s north, but it will spark some rain and mountain snow for Saturday evening and early Sunday. The storm system is a quick-hitter so with that and its track to the north only minor snow accumulation is expected in the Northern Mountains with a better shot for snow across the San Juans in southern Colorado.

There could be a few spot showers on Sunday morning, but skies will clear out throughout Sunday afternoon as the storm system pushes out for Monday.

An area of high pressure will then be in control of New Mexico’s weather for Monday and Tuesday. This means dry and mild weather to begin next week, but it won’t last for long. It looks like the pattern will change allowing a storm system to move in for Wednesday and Thursday. The storm could track through New Mexico bringing much needed rain and snow back to the region after a long dry stretch. Stay tuned!

