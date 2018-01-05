APS boosts efforts to help Native American students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is taking more steps to help its Native American students.

The Board of Education approved new Indian education policies last month. The district will work on getting more input from Native American leaders and parents.

APS also submitted a grant application to the federal government. It’s hoping to get more funding for Native American students.

“Parents sometimes don’t always have the funding to buy glasses or contact lenses for their children. We will help them with things like that,” said Daisy Thompson, APS Indian Education.

There’s more than $6,000 Native American students at APS.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps