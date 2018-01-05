APS boosts efforts to help Native American students

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is taking more steps to help its Native American students.

The Board of Education approved new Indian education policies last month. The district will work on getting more input from Native American leaders and parents.

APS also submitted a grant application to the federal government. It’s hoping to get more funding for Native American students.

“Parents sometimes don’t always have the funding to buy glasses or contact lenses for their children. We will help them with things like that,” said Daisy Thompson, APS Indian Education.

There’s more than $6,000 Native American students at APS.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s