ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers are responding to an accident involving a pedestrian at the Chick-fil-A on Montgomery and San Mateo.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a child was hit by a vehicle in the drive-thru lane. The child was taken to the hospital and is in unknown condition.

Police are questioning the elderly driver.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

