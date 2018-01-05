Albuquerque police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.

APD says 13-year-old Gabriel Rogers was last seen at Hoover Middle School around 12:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say Rogers never got on the bus to go home and left his jacket at school.

He is described as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon sweater with a white undershirt, grey high top shoes and carrying a backpack.

Rogers suffers from autism, ADHD and anxiety.

Police say Rogers told his sister he was going to run away and head east.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albuquerque Police at 505-242-2677.

