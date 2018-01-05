70-year-old Albuquerque woman carjacked at gunpoint outside library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, a routine trip to the Taylor Ranch Library took a life-threatening turn.

“These two fellas one in front and one behind. The one in front said, I didn’t even see [the gun], ‘Give me your keys or I’ll shoot,'” said Tina Gravatt.

Gravatt says she’s always cautious after dark but didn’t see these men, who she describes as being in their early 20s, until they were surrounding her.

“I thought that was absolutely insane especially considering where I was and that it wasn’t real late,” said Gravatt.

Gravatt showed up to Taylor Ranch Library about 10 minutes before the attack. On her way in she encountered a person that put her on high alert.

“When I came in, there was a panhandler that had yelled to me, ‘Hey lady do you got a dollar?’ You’re thinking about it and usually, panhandlers come up closer to you but this one was back and yelling. That’s not the usual,” said Gravatt.

On her way back out, Gravatt was looking out for the panhandler. Then that pretend panhandler came back with a friend, and the two men sprinted at her from an unlit area of the parking lot.

“He’s now got the gun you know pointed up at my chest area so I can’t miss it and proceeds to say it’s a real gun,” said Gravatt.

Luckily, the man did not fire. Gravatt says the man with the gun ordered the other to ‘just grab her keys and push her down.’ He did.

Gravatt says she struggled and ended up falling down on her artificial hip behind her car.

“The man with the gun got in the driver’s seat and he told the other guy to ‘go drag her out of the way or we’ll run over her,'” said Gravatt.

The man did. At that time, a library employee started running towards the carjacking to try and help.

Gravatt wasn’t hurt and, amazingly, her car was recovered days later.

“The tire man suggested they’d gone off-roading with it so I lost two tires,” said Gravatt.

Gravatt says the men also stole a book about flowers in Santa Fe and smoked a lot of marijuana in her car.

“[The people fixing my car] kept teasing me because they got a headache from all the marijuana in the car,” said Gravatt.

The two men are still on the loose. Gravatt wants other people to be alert.

“No I think, ‘I’ll do it during the day’ or ‘I’ll take someone with me’ and I don’t want other people to live like that… and I don’t want to live like that,” said Gravatt.

Gravatt says the two men are in their early 20s, but besides that, she did not have a good description.

If you know anything, call the Albuquerque Police Department.

