Video shows man lead police on second chase in two days

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two police chases in two days by the same man. He obviously didn’t want to go to jail. The odd part is that he was wanted for something really petty, but his antics got him into a lot more trouble.

It happened back in August. Clovis Police say the driver had already ditched them once. This time, he would lead them on a slow speed chase.

“Ten miles long, an hour now, sirens going,” police said.

But the driver eventually found the gas pedal, speeding up and weaving before hauling it down the road. A minute later police would disengage, calling off the chase that reached 55 miles per hour in a residential area.

Police identified the driver as Jimmy Maes.

The next day, they say the 31-year-old walking down the street.

“It’s going to be Jimmy Maes. He just ducked out on me,” an officer said.

Right then a cousin came by to pick up Maes. They drove for a bit, then Maes hopped in the driver’s seat and chase number two was on.

Maes pulled over at his brother’s house a few minutes later and bolted on foot.

Police were familiar with the older brother. He had a theory about why his little brother ran.

“They’re not bad kids, bro. They got petty warrants, bro. They never been to jail and they’re scared, bro,” Maes’ brother said.

“He had a petty warrant and that’s why I was trying to stop out with him. Then I seen this car out of nowhere, scoop him up and they took off,” officers said.

Officers fanned out in the neighborhood, guns drawn.

Jimmy Maes had given them the slip, but not for long. Maes was arrested walking down a street later that day.

A few weeks ago he was sentenced to two-and-a-half months for the first chase. He’s awaiting sentencing for the second chase.

Maes has a very long criminal history.

