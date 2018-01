Performer Cathryn McGill gets Chad singing with a call-and-response performance from her upcoming concert Unmasked. The show is part of the Afri-querque series, which is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the African American Performing Arts Complex at Expo New Mexico.

Cathryn’s performance is Friday, January 5th at the Performing Arts Center. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit AAPACNM.org.