UNM students urge lawmakers to increase lottery scholarship funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico students are urging state lawmakers to increase funding for the lottery scholarship.

The student body president and vice president sent a letter to the governor and lawmakers. They say the state needs to invest in education more, especially the lottery scholarship program.

“That’s what keeps students here in New Mexico and what pushes students that graduate from our state universities and colleges to stay in New Mexico, create businesses and get jobs here,” UNM Student Body President Noah Brooks said.

The letter mentions UNM’s declining enrollment and the state’s inability to compete for companies like Amazon and Tesla.

