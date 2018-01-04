Trebek’s injury will have minimal affect on ‘Jeopardy’ broadcast schedule

(KRQE) – The broadcast schedule for “Jeopardy” will remain largely unaffected following host Alex Trebek’s recent hospital visit.

Trebek was admitted to a California hospital on Friday, Dec. 15 after experiencing complications from hitting his head in a fall that took place in October.

He subsequently underwent surgery on Dec. 16 after receiving a diagnosis of a subdural hematoma. The surgery was successful, and Trebek was released from the hospital on Dec. 18. He is expected to make a complete recovery.

Trebek spent Christmas at home with his family, and will resume taping “Jeopardy” in mid-January. Because the show tapes months in advance, the only change to the show’s schedule concerns the upcoming College Championship, which will now air in April. Otherwise, the show’s broadcast schedule is unaffected.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps