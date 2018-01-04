‘The Father’ at the Vortex Theater

The Vortex Theatre is pleased to present the New Mexico premiere of The Father, the fascinating and touching 2012 play which earned Frank Langella his fourth Tony award for Best Actor.

Now 70 years old, André was once a tap dancer. He lives with his daughter Anne and her husband Pierre. Or was he an engineer whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can’t find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he’s losing control.

Benefit performance for the Alzheimer’s Association: Jan. 20. All tickets $25. Reception following.