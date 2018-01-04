State’s chief federal judge to retire to senior status

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s top federal judge is retiring.

An announcement by the U.S. District Court for New Mexico says Chief Judge M. Christina Armijo will take senior status in February.

The court’s announcement Thursday doesn’t specify whether Armijo will continue to handle a reduced caseload once in senior status, as is the practice of some federal judges once they retire to senior status.

Armijo was appointed a federal judge in 2001 by President George W. Bush. She has been the chief judge since 2001.

She previously served as a judge on the New Mexico Court of Appeals from 1996 until her appointment to the federal court.

Armijo is a native of Las Vegas.