SSN: Will Byron Bell be back with the Cowboys next season?

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys are going to have to address their offensive line heading into their next season. Injuries hurt the Cowboys this year and especially when Tyron Smith was out, and during that period of two games the team gave up 12 sacks. It showed that this year’s line was not as strong in years past. The Cowboys ranked second in rushing the two seasons, but this year pass protection was horrendous as they gave up 32 sacks with 22 coming in the final eight games.

UNM Alumni Byron Bell picked up some good time on the field this year, especially with Smith out. Bell only signed a one year deal with the team, so his future in Dallas is up in the air. Silver Star Nations Mickey Spagnola had this to say on Bell: “I think from a depth stand point they probably valued his experience but he had his struggles to. So, we will see where that one goes moving forward, but I still have to improve on that with maybe a younger guy or maybe a guy that has three or four years of experience, because I thought down the stretch Byron Bell started to struggle.”