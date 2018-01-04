Sen. Ted Cruz endorses former Hobbs mayor for Congress

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico GOP congressional candidate has landed an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman announced Thursday the conservative senator from Texas is supporting his bid for New Mexico’s southern congressional seat.

Cruz says Newman has worked “tirelessly to promote principles that reflect the values of the people of his district.”

Newman is seeking the Republican nomination for the state’s second district currently held by U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for New Mexico governor.

Newman is facing at least three other candidates in the GOP primary.

The former mayor says he would fight for “conservative values” as a congressman representing the state’s U.S.-Mexico border region.