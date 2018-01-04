PRC reconsiders approving PNM rate increase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You may soon see your electric bill go up to help PNM pay for upgrades to coal generating stations.

The Public Regulation Commission already approved PNM’s request to raise rates by 9 percent, but they had rejected their request to boost rates even more to cover costs of the Four Corners Power Plant and the San Juan Generating Station.

Now, the New Mexican is reporting the PRC is changing it’s mind.

It recently voted to hold a hearing next week to consider the boost.

This could mean an increase of up to 15 percent.

The company is making improvements so they can get rid of the power plants completely to end their reliance on coal.

