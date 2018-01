ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are trying to find two more missing men from the Roswell area.

73-year-old Henry Carillo Vasquez (shown above) was last seen by his former roommate in Roswell back in September.

26-year-old Jose Duartes (shown below) has not been seen since early September. His mother says he has a mental disability.

If you know anything, call police.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps