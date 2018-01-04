One dead, one injured after shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – One person is dead and another is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department says it all started around 8:30 Wednesday night when they got a call from a man saying that he had been shot.

APD arrived at the house on the 200 block of Texas Street, where they found that man outside of the house suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say they immediately took him to the hospital where he is currently recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

As officers went to search and clear the house, they found a woman inside, who was also hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso area.

Officers say she later died from those injuries.

Police say detectives have been working all night on this case.

“We are trying to piece together what caused the incident what lead up to two people getting shot. It’s been deemed a full violent crimes call out so our mobile unit will be coming out to investigate it,” said Officer Daren Deaguero.

Since this investigation is in the early stages, officers say they are still trying to figure out if the man or the woman lived inside of this house.

They are also trying to determine how many shots were fired.

APD says there were at least one or two other people inside of the house at the time of the shooting. They were being held for questioning until detectives arrived on scene.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

