Officer fatally shot man holding an e-cigarette

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington police officer shot and killed a man who was holding an e-cigarette.

State Police released its investigation Thursday in the shooting that happened last month.

Officer Brant Warman was patrolling an area of U.S. 64 when he saw a woman hanging out of the passenger-side window of a pick-up.

The driver, 35-year-old Frankie Anchondo, weaved in and out of traffic eventually pulling over.

Warman claims Anchondo pointed a dark object at him with both hands. He says he shot Anchondo after Anchondo refused to drop it.

State Police say the object was an e-cigarette and forwarded the case to the District Attorney.

