Mike Bradbury liked his team’s fight in the 100-83 win over Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Women’s Basketball team is now 15-1 overall this season and 3-0 in MWC play. UNM is now the only team in the Mountain West to have an undefeated conference record, as they took out the then undefeated Boise State Broncos 100-83 on Wednesday night.

The Lobos have five scorers finish in the double figures and Head Coach Mike Bradbury says his team has a lot of threats offensively and they needed them on Wednesday night. “You know, I mean clearly this isn’t a 17 point game. I mean this was a one possession game, but I was proud of our kids I thought we played hard, we made a bunch of shots there in the second half, and we needed every one of them,” said Mike Bradbury.

The Lobos saw some breakout performances and even had a career high night from Alex Lapeyrolerie who had 23 points. Coach Bradbury did say after the game though that Cherise Beynon was a key in this game, as she finished with 18 points, 15 assists, and four steals. “It seemed like every time we had somebody open she made the right play and that’s not easy to do against them,” said Coach Bradbury.

“I’d attack and put so much pressure on their defense that it left Jaisa, Alex, or Tesha open for a wide open three or layup. So, we just played unselfishly tonight and just found open looks,” said UNM Guard Cherise Beynon.

The Lobos will now hit the road next as they will play the Spartans at San Jose State on Saturday at 3 p.m.