A weak storm system exits southern New Mexico tonight leading to mostly sunny skies on Friday and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the high 50s through the weekend. Saturday night into Sunday a storm system will scrape the north bringing some snow showers but a little in the way of accumulating snow. Our next best chance to break our dry streak will be Wednesday of next week with the more powerful storm system.

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast